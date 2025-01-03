Local bakeries preparing for Three Kings Day

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- After Christmas and New Year's Celebrations comes Three Kings Day on January 6th.

Three Kings Day is fast approaching, and local bakeries are busy taking orders for Rosca de Reyes, also known as Kings Cake.

Inside Café Oaxaca in Clovis, boxes of multiple sizes are stacked and will be filled in the coming days.

Manager Rosi Garcia and her family say it's important to understand the meaning behind the tradition.

"Basically, we are celebrating Jesus! We are celebrating his parents, the Kings that came to see him," said Garcia.

The day commemorates when three wise men traveled to find baby Jesus and bring gifts.

The details on and inside the Rosca highlight the tradition.

"The Rosca De Reyes is an around shape because it shows the love of God for us and it's infinite. No beginning and no end. The candies on top, the figs and cherries and colorful items on top are the decorations of the king's crown," said Garcia.

When cutting a slice, you might find a tiny plastic baby Jesus figurine.

If you get a piece of bread with the figurine, traditionally, you are responsible for hosting a gathering with delicious treats on February 2nd.

"The tradition is tamales but it's up to the person, whatever they are craving is okay," said Garcia.

Owner Eugenia Garcia says while many people try avoiding the responsibility, she feels it's an honor.

The family took Action News behind the scenes where the magic happens, explaining the detailed process.

From mixing, cutting, and shaping to adding the vibrant colors and fruit.

Eugenia says what makes this tradition even more touching is that their recipe is her late father's, dating back over 30 years.

Café Oaxaca will only take orders until this Saturday at 2 pm to meet the demand.

You can pick up your order fresh on or before the 6th.

However, if you forget to order on time and would like a Rosca, you could stop by on Monday at 3 pm but there will be a limited amount.

