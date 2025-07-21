LAPD seek man accused of shooting driver after at least 30 injured when car plowed into crowd

LOS ANGELES -- The day after a suspect plowed into a crowd outside an East Hollywood nightclub, injuring over 30 people, we're getting a closer look at the driver's motive and the man accused of shooting him in the chaos.

Investigators believe revenge -- fueled by anger and alcohol -- was a possible motivating factor in the ramming, senior law enforcement officials tell ABC News. The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Fernando Ramirez, was kicked out of The Vermont Hollywood around 2 a.m. Then, he allegedly got into his car, made a U-turn, and drove up onto the sidewalk, plowing into the crowd.

In an update on Sunday, LAPD said at least 36 people were hurt, with injuries ranging from minor pain to serious fractures and lacerations.

Law enforcement officials said toxicology tests will determine if alcohol fueled the angry rampage. Ramirez was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. If his blood alcohol level was over the legal limit, he could be charged with DUI.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles police have released a photo of the man accused of shooting him during the chaotic moments after the ramming.

Officials don't know his name, but he's described as a 5'6", 150 to 170 lbs, bald Hispanic man. He was last seen wearing a blue Dodgers jacket and a light blue jersey with the number five, and blue jeans. LAPD says he has gauges in both ears and a goatee.

Video from after the violent crash shows bystanders pulling the driver from his Nissan Versa, punching and kicking him. Then, police say the wanted man came from across the street and shot the suspect in the butt. The shooter fled the scene and remains at large.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LAPD.

Everyone injured in the crash, including Ramirez, is stable and expected to survive. The crowd of people injured in the ramming included clubgoers, valet attendants and food vendors from a nearby taco stand, according to the fire department.

People nearby captured video of the chaotic aftermath of the ramming. The video shows police and fire officials gathering at the scene, tending to wounded and wheeling victims to ambulances. In total, 124 firefighters responded to the chaotic scene.

"We in the club, we standing, we're like five people behind, and we hear a loud bang. So we all start ducking. We think it's gunshots. We look out the club and it's a car into the f------ crowd right there. It's crazy because people everywhere are laying down. People are bleeding out and stuff. And we're like, 'Damn,' like, and we're in disbelief because, 20 seconds more and it could have been us," a witness recalled.