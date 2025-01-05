Man arrested for allegedly pointing laser at Tulare County Sheriff's Office airplane

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is behind bars after being accused of pointing a laser at a Tulare County Sheriff's Office airplane.

The agency says around 8:30 p.m., their aircraft was flying near Lakeview Avenue in Woodlake.

That's when they received several laser strikes from a high-power blue laser.

Deputies were dispatched to the location and nine laser strikes were observed.

Authorities found multiple people in the backyard of the residence where the laser was coming from.

Deputies arrested 29-year-old Jeronimo Garcia for illegally discharging a laser. He also had multiple active warrants.