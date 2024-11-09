In a now-deleted video posted to his personal Instagram, Leonard Serrato was heard encouraging Trump supporters to commit suicide.

Man convicted in Fresno State hazing death under fire for comments about Trump voters

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A convicted Fresno State alum turned University of Oregon administrator is now under investigation after making controversial statements on social media stemming from the recent election results.

In a now-deleted video posted to his personal Instagram account, Leonard Serrato was heard airing his frustrations over the election results while encouraging supporters of President-elect Donald Trump to commit suicide.

"If you are so sad about your groceries being expensive, get a better (expletive) paying job. Do better in life. Get a (expletive) education. Do something because you are (expletive) stupid," said Serrato in the video.

The University of Oregon says it is aware of the post and released a statement, saying it 'finds the statements made in the video abhorrent and not in alignment with our values or mission.'

This recent incident not Serrato's first brush with controversy.

In 2014, Serrato and two of his fraternity brothers were charged in connection to the hazing death of Fresno State freshman Philip Dhanens.

Prosecutors say Serrato purchased the alcohol and encouraged the 18-year-old pledge to take his last large gulps while binge drinking.

Serrato pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 90 days in jail.

At his sentencing, Serrato vowed to speak to college students about the dangers of underage drinking.

The University of Oregon has placed Serrato on administrative leave pending its investigation.

Action News reached out to Serrato for comment and has not yet heard back.

The University of Oregon confirms it will be providing its students and employees resources for emotional and mental health.

