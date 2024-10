Man shot and killed in Tulare County, deputies say

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Farmersville early Sunday morning.

Man shot and killed in Tulare County, deputies say

Man shot and killed in Tulare County, deputies say An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Farmersville early Sunday morning.

Man shot and killed in Tulare County, deputies say An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Farmersville early Sunday morning.

Man shot and killed in Tulare County, deputies say An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Farmersville early Sunday morning.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Farmersville early Sunday morning.

Tulare County Sheriff's Deputies were called out to Road 166 near Teresa Street just before 1 a.m. for reports of a man who had been shot.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the victim unresponsive.

First responders started life-saving efforts, but the man died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.