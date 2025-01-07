T-Mobile's Project 10Million helping get students connected

Having reliable internet isn't just an amenity anymore, it's a lifeline for families and students especially when it comes to education.

Having reliable internet isn't just an amenity anymore, it's a lifeline for families and students especially when it comes to education.

Having reliable internet isn't just an amenity anymore, it's a lifeline for families and students especially when it comes to education.

Having reliable internet isn't just an amenity anymore, it's a lifeline for families and students especially when it comes to education.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Having reliable internet isn't just an amenity anymore, it's a lifeline for families and students especially when it comes to education.

Action News spoke with tech and consumer product expert Cassie Slane to hear about T-mobile's effort to bridge the digital divide and how you can access free internet.

To learn more or sign up for free internet access through Project 10Million project, click here.

You can check eligibility and apply on T-Mobile's website.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.