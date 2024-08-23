New treatment facility for women in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In Northwest Fresno, surrounded by trees, is Her Habor Recovery Center.

It's a treatment facility for women who've experienced substance abuse or are in need of mental health help.

It's owned and operated by women.

"We're here to offer all levels of care to women in need," says co-founder Natasha Davis.

Her Habor started out as a dream and passion project of Davis and her best friend of 25 years.

The facility is now a reality.

"Really, the idea here was the woman is usually the nucleus of her family," Davis said. "We noticed that if she starts to heal, everyone else starts to heal."

Davis said the rehab center will have a 24/7 nurse on site, a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and a psychiatrist, just to name a few of the resources.

"Our therapist will be offering a variety of healing modalities," Davis said.

Her Habor can house up to six women at a time.

Davis says they wanted the treatment facility to be intimate and spacious so that the women coming and looking for care feel safe.

"We have a separate entrance for you to do your intake and then go and get in your room," Davis said.

Davis says there are going to be several programs offered to help women who are recovering.

Davis hopes to fully open their treatment facility doors by September.

