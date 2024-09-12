Pac-12 targeting Fresno State for conference rebuild, reports say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Pac-12 is targeting Fresno State as part of a plan to rebuild the league, according to a report from Yahoo! Sports.

The report, which has also been confirmed by ESPN, claims that the conference is also eyeing Boise State, San Diego State, and Colorado State.

The four Mountain West schools have reportedly applied for membership and could join the conference as soon as 2026.

Each one of these schools is contractually bound to a $17 million exit fee if they are to leave the Mountain West.

The Pac-12 is on the hook for an additional $10 million to $12 million penalty fee since it had a scheduling agreement with the Mountain West

The two-team conference, made up of Oregon State and Washington State, has been working to expand since losing key schools in 2024.

Ten Pac-12 schools left the conference, opting to join the Big Ten, the Big 12, and the ACC.

The conference is now working to rebuild to the NCAA's minimum of eight schools by July of 2026.

The Pac-12 is a conference that Fresno State has been trying to get into for years.

Per the report, a new agreement would be made that would exceed the current Mountain West TV package.

That would in theory give Fresno State the money it has been chasing to finally get to the stadium expansion projects Action News has been reporting on for years.

The Pac-12 not folding is also key.

The conference has millions of dollars in exit frees from those ten schools that left.

Action News reached out to Fresno State to confirm the report and a spokesperson said "no comment."

