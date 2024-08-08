Man suspected in multiple assaults of women on Madera County trails arrested

The Madera County Sheriff's Department has announced the arrest of a man in connection to multiple violent assaults on women on trails over the past several months.

The Madera County Sheriff's Department has announced the arrest of a man in connection to multiple violent assaults on women on trails over the past several months.

The Madera County Sheriff's Department has announced the arrest of a man in connection to multiple violent assaults on women on trails over the past several months.

The Madera County Sheriff's Department has announced the arrest of a man in connection to multiple violent assaults on women on trails over the past several months.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera County Sheriff's Department has announced the arrest of a man in connection to multiple violent assaults on women on trails over the past several months.

Investigators have identified the man as 36-year-old Victor Hugo Valencia Reyes.

Back in June, Madera County Sheriff's deputies investigated two separate incidents where they say Reyes attempted to kidnap women walking the Granada Trail.

The first attack happened on Saturday, June 15, where the victim reported Reyes approached her and claimed he had a gun. She said he forced her into a nearby orchard and tied her wrists together. She was able to escape and call 911.

RELATED: Suspect wanted for trying to kidnap women from Madera County walking trail, deputies say

The second attack happened on Wednesday, June 26. In that case, officers say that Reyes tried to put something in a woman's mouth while he struggled to grab a hold of her. She too was able to escape, but they say Reyes took the woman's car keys and wireless headphones.

The suspect descriptions in both incidents led Sheriff's deputies to link the two together. Thirteen undercover operations were conducted by the Sheriff's Department.

The most recent incident happened on Saturday, August 3. Madera Police responded to the Fresno River Trail just after 9 pm for a report of a man, now identified as Reyes, who pepper-sprayed a woman who was walking in the area. The woman was able to escape.

RELATED: Police searching for man who pepper-sprayed woman on Madera trail

Through the police department's investigation, investigators were able to pinpoint an apartment on K Street in the city of Madera.

Search warrants were issued, and investigators found items linking Reyes to the three attacks.

Reyes was arrested and has been booked into Madera County Jail on multiple charges, including kidnapping and false imprisonment.

His bail has been set at $5 million.

For news and weather updates, follow Brisa Colon on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.