Rainbow Family Day returns to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is celebrating Pride Month with a special event.

On Saturday, June 8, the "Rainbow Family Day" will return.

There will be fun crafts, entertainment, local food vendors and community resource booths.

The goal is to celebrate our diverse community and show support for the LGBTQ+ community.

The event runs from 9 am to 4 pm and is free with your general admission ticket.

