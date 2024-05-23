Senior Success Story: Atwater grad excels despite devastating loss, major family health scare

Khoi isn't done playing basketball just yet. He'll be attending UC Merced in the fall, where he'll be a preferred walk-on.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Lucas Khoi Nguyen, who goes by Khoi, is wrapping up his senior exit interviews and counting down the days until he graduates.

"It doesn't feel real at all," Khoi said.



His four years at Atwater High have been filled with a 4.5 GPA, 500 community service hours and nail-biting basketball games.

He's also been dually enrolled at Merced College and will receive his associate's degree before he gets his high school diploma.

"I think that's a cool experience, not a lot of people get to have that for sure," Khoi said.

But it hasn't all been easy.

He spent freshman year learning remotely because of the pandemic.

Sophomore year, things started to get back on track and the four-year varsity basketball player was back on the court.

He played alongside his best friend, Tyler Parr, for high school and summer league.

Tyler's dad, Steve Parr, became like Khoi's second father as he often drove the two to games.

"He kind of just helped me. Kind of not just with basketball, but kind of with life too," Khoi said.



In January of Khoi's sophomore year, Steve Parr passed away unexpectedly from a cardiac event.

Khoi had to deal with the sudden loss of a man he loved and cared for while also worrying about his best friend.

"Obviously, it hurt me and other people that Mr. Parr was close with. But I kind of know that his legacy and what he lives on for, he wouldn't want us to be sad. He's a really joyful person," Khoi said.

Basketball coach Kanoa Smith has known Khoi since he was in middle school and says while he and Tyler didn't show it outwardly, he noticed changes in them.

"Both of them reacted the same way, which I thought they would, and they get really quiet and don't say anything," Smith said.

Coach Smith worked to keep them busy and keep the sport they love front and center.

He says Khoi never wavered and fulfilled his captain role on the team, going on to be voted most valuable teammate.

"That's specifically selected by the kids on the team -- coaches have no say in that," Smith said.

The team pushed through playoffs and went on to win the league championship.



Then, less than 6 months later - the unthinkable.

Khoi's dad suffered a heart attack while playing basketball.

"Obviously, mentally it was kind of tough on me. I didn't really want to play basketball sometimes. I didn't want to do schoolwork or whatnot," Khoi said.

Khoi's father recovered from his first heart attack, then had a second one in 2023.

Thankfully, he survived that one too.

With his parents by his side and his many accolades to show for his time at Atwater High School, including four section basketball championships, Khoi says he's preparing for his future and is thankful for the family, friends and coaches he's had along the way.

"Without them, I would not be in any position that I am today and all those accolades, all those awards. I don't think any of it would have been possible," Khoi said.

Khoi isn't done playing basketball just yet.

He'll be attending UC Merced in the fall, where he'll be a preferred walk-on.

