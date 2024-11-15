Small business spotlight: Twinzies Lemon Squeezies

The dynamic duo behind Twinzies Lemon Squeezies are proving you're never too young to start a business.

The dynamic duo behind Twinzies Lemon Squeezies are proving you're never too young to start a business.

The dynamic duo behind Twinzies Lemon Squeezies are proving you're never too young to start a business.

The dynamic duo behind Twinzies Lemon Squeezies are proving you're never too young to start a business.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "We've been doing this for a few months already and we've been traveling from Pismo to here to make lemonade for the people that we know," Cornell Gonzales saus.

Fresh and made to order, these thirst quenchers are a spring and summer staple at any special event.

"Sharing a lemonade is having a good time and were just making it and were doing a great job working really hard," Allison Gonzales says.

Allison and Cornell Gonzales, better known as the Twins in Twinzies Lemon Squeezies, started their sibling side-hustle to complement their dad's BBQ business.

Less than a year in business the 12 year-olds are becoming a special event staple... popping up at events across Central California.

What makes them stand out is their special twists. Customer favorites include...

"Cotton candy and strawberry and cherry lemon-lime and ocean breeze and shark bite," the twins said.

The cotton candy and shark bite are crowd-pleasers since both are topped with dessert.

If you want a little spice with your drink, try the mangonada.

"It's very touching to see my kids will have work ethic when they're older and take this with them," mom Pennie Gonzales says.

Pennie says they started out small while researching best business practices and the equipment they wanted to use.

"I told them that as soon as this business is no more fun, then we will stop, but it continues to be fun and family-oriented," Pennie says.

Lemon harvest is coming up, so they're looking forward to an even better season with new products in 2025.

Follow Twinzies Lemon Squeezies on Instagram to see where they'll be popping up next.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.