Students explore exhibits as part of Big Fresno Fair's education program

FRESNO, Calif. -- Fresno County students enjoyed a unique learning opportunity at the Big Fresno Fair on Thursday.

From petting animals to checking out cool waterfalls or learning local history, thousands of Central Valley students enjoyed exploring as part of the Big Fresno Fair's Education Program.

"It's fun to see their expressions when they see something that took place in 1920," said Elaine Gallo, an Education Day volunteer.

Taylor Collins, the special event and program coordinator for the fair, says it gives local kids unique opportunities to learn something new about their community.

"The Fresno Fair is kind of a hidden gem, especially this museum. When I see kids coming out here and learning about the history of Fresno and current events of ag, it's really special to us," said Collins.

The program takes place on Thursdays and Fridays during the two-week fair.

Collins says it takes numerous teachers, volunteers and chaperones, like Ashley Dehart, to guide and keep students safe.

"I used to be a teacher so doing girl scouts and chaperoning is how I get to do the fun part of teaching and be involved in my kiddos life," said Dehart, a chaperone for the event.

Moments the kiddos will hold dear to their heart.

