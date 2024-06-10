  • Watch Now

ByVanessa Vasconcelos KFSN logo
Monday, June 10, 2024
Summer camp teaching Fresno Unified students digital design skills
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- From zoo camps, to sports camps and everything in between, there are so many options for Central Valley students this summer.

On Monday, Alexandra Register, the director of KLSD Education, stopped by Action News to chat about a unique and hands-on opportunity.

The Digital Illustration and Design Summer Camp runs June 24th through the 28th.

There are two sessions.

To sign your child up, click here.

