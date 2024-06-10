Summer camp teaching Fresno Unified students digital design skills

From zoo camps, to sports camps and everything in between, there are so many options for Central Valley students this summer.

From zoo camps, to sports camps and everything in between, there are so many options for Central Valley students this summer.

From zoo camps, to sports camps and everything in between, there are so many options for Central Valley students this summer.

From zoo camps, to sports camps and everything in between, there are so many options for Central Valley students this summer.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- From zoo camps, to sports camps and everything in between, there are so many options for Central Valley students this summer.

On Monday, Alexandra Register, the director of KLSD Education, stopped by Action News to chat about a unique and hands-on opportunity.

The Digital Illustration and Design Summer Camp runs June 24th through the 28th.

There are two sessions.

To sign your child up, click here.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.