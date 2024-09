Suspect arrested for deadly hit-and-run crash in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have arrested 31-year-old Jorge Torres for a deadly hit-and-run crash in Visalia.

Monday evening, police found a pedestrian who had been killed at Caldwell Avenue and Ben Maddox Way.

Officers later located a suspect vehicle abandoned nearby.

Details about the victim have not yet been released.