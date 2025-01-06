UC Merced Small Business Development Center offering free webinar

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The UC Merced Small Business Development Center is offering a free webinar starting Tuesday night.

Led by an experienced business advisor, it is designed to help you gain essential insights into business development.

Tuesday's session is from 5:30 pm to 7 pm and highlights Entrepreneurship Basics & Idea Testing.

There will also be three more sessions throughout the month: January 14, 21 and 28.

Each of those session will have their own focus.

If you are interested in beginning your business journey, you can register here.