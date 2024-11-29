Valley law enforcement out in full force for holiday weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As families gathered across the Valley for Thanksgiving, law enforcement was hoping those who chose to drink would stay off the roads.

"Everyone's out to have a good time, and we appreciate the need to celebrate. However, celebrating responsibly is our message that we want to convey to everybody out there," said Mike Salas with the California Highway Patrol.

By early afternoon in Madera, officers had already responded to two DUI crashes.

Around 1:30 am Thursday, the CHP says a man crashed on Highway 49 between Ahwahnee and Oakhurst and died after his car hit a tree and burst into flames.

Shortly after 12 pm, Madera Police were investigating after they said a woman had backed her car into the kitchen of an apartment off Georgia Avenue and Conrad Street.

Police say the driver 36-year-old Cristine Irish's blood alcohol was twice the legal limit.

In that crash, no one was injured.

Law enforcement said during the holidays, they typically see an increase in DUI crashes, so they're ready to respond.

"You are going to see definitely an increased presence of the Highway Patrol in and around Fresno County, not only on the freeways," said Salas. "We're also dipping into the counties and assisting the local police departments in the city streets. You're definitely going to see quite a bit more black and white patrol vehicles out in force."

While CHP saturates the roadways through Sunday, Fresno Police will be alongside them.

They'll also hold a DUI checkpoint as people head out to shop on Saturday.

Fresno has already seen a significant number of deadly DUI crashes this year.

"This time of year, we're at 50 fatalities," said Sgt. Brian Chadwick with the Fresno Police Department. "A third of those fatalities are the result of DUI drivers. Making good decisions and planning ahead is the best choice for the holiday season so you don't end up getting stopped or arrested as a result or, even worse, killing yourself or someone else."

In the South Valley, Visalia Police said they'll be out in full force for the whole holiday season, but it's not just impaired drivers they'll be looking out for on the roads.

"Aside from impaired drivers, distracted drivers, and drivers who appear fatigued or maybe perhaps in a rush as well as even road rage incidents, we will be out and enforcing this holiday season," said Ofc. Robert Gilson with the Visalia Police Department. "To provide a safe and happy holiday season for everyone in Visalia."

If you do decide to drink, law enforcement said arrange a designated driver or call an Uber, Lyft, or Taxi, but don't get behind the wheel.

If you see anyone trying to drink and drive, officers advise you to take their keys and call them a ride.

