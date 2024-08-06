Vendor applications open for Fresno's 'Fiestas Patrias'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you want to participate in an event highlighting Latino culture in Downtown Fresno, applications are now open for "Fiestas Patrias."

The Downtown Fresno partnership is seeking vendors to set up during the celebration.

Applications close on Sunday, August 11.

Organizers say it's essential that you complete the entire application as incomplete submissions won't be considered, and late applications will not be accepted.

"Fiestas Patrias" supports Mexican pride and independence, but it is also celebrated in other Latin countries.

The parade and vendor event are on September 15.