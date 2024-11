Woman airlifted to hospital following shooting in Madera County, deputies say

Authorities are investigating a shooting in Madera County that sent a woman to the hospital Saturday afternoon.

Authorities are investigating a shooting in Madera County that sent a woman to the hospital Saturday afternoon.

Authorities are investigating a shooting in Madera County that sent a woman to the hospital Saturday afternoon.

Authorities are investigating a shooting in Madera County that sent a woman to the hospital Saturday afternoon.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating a shooting in Madera County that sent a woman to the hospital.

It happened Saturday afternoon at a home near Road 22 and Santa Fe Drive, just east of Chowchilla.

The Madera County Sheriff's office says the woman was airlifted to the hospital.

Her current condition is not known.

Deputies are still searching for the shooter.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Madera County Sheriff's Office.