Woman hospitalized after stabbing in downtown Fresno, police say

Fresno police say officers were in the area of Broadway and Fresno streets just after midnight Friday when they saw a woman with blood on her face.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is in the hospital after being stabbed in Downtown Fresno.

Officers began providing care and discovered the woman had been stabbed at least two times in her chest.

She was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where her condition is unknown.

Officials say they located a scene in the Masten Towners Senior Center and are looking to talk to any witnesses.

Authorities say the victim is being cooperative as investigators work to find out what led up to the stabbing.

