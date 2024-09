Workout Wednesday: Finding the right equipment

Finding the right equipment at a gym can make a big difference in your exercise routine.

Finding the right equipment at a gym can make a big difference in your exercise routine.

Finding the right equipment at a gym can make a big difference in your exercise routine.

Finding the right equipment at a gym can make a big difference in your exercise routine.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Finding the right equipment at a gym can make a big difference in your exercise routine.

Fitness trainer Rhonda Murphy shares a few examples in this week's "Workout Wednesday."