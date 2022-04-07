ABC30 partners with Poverello House for 'Call for Hope' telethon

"I did a lot of stuff that destroyed my community," he recalled.
DONATE NOW: Click here to give to the Poverello House or text "POV" to (559) 319-1900
However, Harris was given a second chance when he was released at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's not easy to think you can just get out and just do it on your own," he said. "You need that help. You need that support. Coming into a program like this improves your success rate."
Harris found help and support at the Poverello House by going through the drug rehabilitation program. He was able to slowly transition back into society, but he also found his purpose.
"Now, sitting here, I'm able to give back a little bit of what I took," said Harris.
The former client of the Poverello House now serves as its Community Engagement Coordinator -- leading the volunteers and running the clothing warehouse, which he's now turning into a thrift store for clients.
His success story is nothing new to those who run the center.
"Life transformations are exciting," said CEO Zack Darrah. "Stories like that happen every day at Poverello House. It's what keeps us going."
The Poverello House is only able to help clients because of the community.
"Whether it's calling to donate or whether it's coming down here to volunteer or drop off clothing, we're only able to do our work because the community allows us to do so," Darrah said.
By donating to Thursday's "Call for Hope" telethon, the community will help support all the center's programs and offset rising costs.
"Our meals have almost more than doubled over the last two years during the pandemic," Darrah explained.
The goal is $150,000 -- a call the Poverello House hopes doesn't go unanswered.
"If one person's life is saved one day, then we're making a difference," said Harris.
The telethon runs all day Thursday, starting on Action News AM Live at 5 a.m.
If want to give, you can text "POV" to (559) 319-1900 or visit the Poverello House website.