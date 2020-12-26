Poverello House gives out free breakfast to clients and staff members

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Poverello House in Downtown Fresno had to change up its traditional Christmas meal donation this year.Usually, the house opens up to the public to give away some warm meals and ingredients to those in need.But on Christmas, it instead offered a special breakfast for its everyday clients and staff members.Organizers say they also had to cap the number of people they served -- but they are glad they still managed to pull something off for the community in what's been a tough year."Everybody deserves a present, so we wanted to give back," says COO Paul Stack. "Just like everyone at home gets to wake up open their presents and have a good meal, we wanted to do the same thing for our clients. Just because they don't have a house right now, they deserve the same luxuries as everyone else."In addition to the breakfast -- volunteers also passed out free blankets and warming kits to guests.