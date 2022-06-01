Hundreds lose power after driver crashes into power pole in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds of PG&E customers in central Fresno have lost power after a driver crashed into a power pole Wednesday morning.The crash happened eastbound on Shields at Blackstone Avenue just after 6 am, and caused power lines to fall onto the roadway.The utility company reported that approximately 1,400 customers are without power in the area. According to PG&E's website, power is expected to be restored by 9 am.Fresno police are directing traffic in the area. Blackstone Avenue is closed in both directions and eastbound Shields Avenue was also shut down. Drivers are advised to take an alternate route and expect some delays.