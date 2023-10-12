Prayer rally for Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstration held in Fresno

Thousands of people, many of them civilians, have died in Israel and Gaza since militant group Hamas launched terror attacks against Israel over the weekend.

From the Middle East to California's Central Valley, the world is watching in horror, and many are praying for peace.

"We wanted to offer some hope that even in the midst of this sadness, there is someone we can turn to. We can turn to our faith," said Pastor Jim Franklin of Cornerstone Church.

Cornerstone Church hosted a Stand with Israel Prayer Rally Wednesday night.

Local dignitaries, including Assemblymember Jim Patterson and Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer, attended it.

"What they have done to little Jewish babies. This is an abomination, and it must be stopped," said Patterson.

"We need to be on our knees praying for Israel and Jewish community here," said Dyer.

Across the street calls for the end of the war but also the end of Israel's occupation of Gaza.

"We are all human beings, and yet I feel like my people have been treated like they are subhuman or the other, and that's completely not true. We are all human beings, and we deserve the right to live humanely," said Layla, who is from Palestine but lives in Fresno now.

She still has friends who live in Gaza who are trying to escape the violence.

"Today I talked to a friend, and he told me they went to a UN school and they bombed it there, and he said if we're going to die, we might as well go home than go somewhere hundreds of others are staying," said Layla.

