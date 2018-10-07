COLLISION

Pregnant woman and man hospitalized after car collides into power pole

Two people are recovering from injuries after a vehicle collided into power poles.

The crash happened around noon on Sunday near Academy and North.

Officers say the vehicle was speeding on Academy when it went into an orchard, crashed into power lines and then overturned.

The power lines were taken down in the impact of the crash.

A man and a pregnant woman were inside the car and were both ejected.

The woman was life-flighted to the hospital--she and the baby are expected to be okay.

The CHP is still investigating what caused the car to go into the orchard.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor in the crash.
