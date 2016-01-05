Politicians, celebrities react to President Obama's gun control order

Democratic presidential candidates Hillary Clinton, Martin O'Malley and Bernie Sanders expressed their support for Obama's order.
Thank you, @POTUS, for taking a crucial step forward on gun violence. Our next president has to build on that progress—not rip it away. -H— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 5, 2016
Given GOP refusal to act, @POTUS is right to take exec action on gun safety—here are 7 actions I'd take as President https://t.co/MZIVQsDJ7C— Martin O'Malley (@MartinOMalley) January 4, 2016
Republicans are clearly more loyal to gun lobbyists than our children. I support @POTUS's executive actions to make our communities safer.— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 5, 2016
A vast majority of Americans, including responsible gun owners, agree with the common sense reforms announced today.— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 5, 2016
Jeb Bush, Carly Fiorina and other Republican presidential candidates tweeted their opposition to Obama's gun control initiative.
NEW VIDEO: I will fight as hard as I can against any effort by Pres. Obama to challenge our 2nd Amendment rights. https://t.co/zdiunpuwDd— Jeb Bush (@JebBush) January 5, 2016
Another lawless, unconstitutional overreach. The 2nd Amendment is an individual right. Mr. President, how about enforcing the laws we have?— Carly Fiorina (@CarlyFiorina) January 5, 2016
As I said in Ames, Republicans in Congress need to grow a spine & stand-up to Obama. #iacaucus #All99 @DMRegister https://t.co/KJDmJ9KxhV— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) January 5, 2016
.@BarackObama You say if we can save one life we should. Well, apply 5th & 14th amendments to the unborn & save 4,000 lives a day. #ProLife— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) January 5, 2016
If you give up your liberty for a false sense of security the terrorists win. - RP at NH Primary College Convention pic.twitter.com/CWrA26W7tH— Dr. Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 5, 2016
Republican senators and congressmen criticized the president, saying his actions were an executive overreach.
This is a dangerous level of executive overreach, & the country will not stand for it. https://t.co/YgNrG94tjg pic.twitter.com/eMCSSSp3Rh— Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) January 4, 2016
President Obama is at it again. Overstepping his constitutional boundaries and bypassing Americans' reps: https://t.co/ClqBixH1Mo— Michael McCaul (@RepMcCaul) January 5, 2016
The president should focus on national security, not politics: https://t.co/ClqBixH1Mo— Michael McCaul (@RepMcCaul) January 5, 2016
"Once again, President Obama would rather play politics than take the time to make sound policy" #utpol #GunControl https://t.co/Wl5zoCp4ei— Senator Hatch Office (@SenOrrinHatch) January 5, 2016
Democratic politicians and figures including Gabby Giffords, the former congresswoman who was shot in the head outside a Tucson, Ariz. supermarket in 2011, said Obama's plan was a step forward for the country.
.@POTUS, thanks for standing up to the gun lobby & ensuring fewer guns fall into the wrong hands. #StopGunViolence pic.twitter.com/B7puBWCCJN— Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) January 5, 2016
President Obama's executive action on gun control marks a critically needed step forward for our nation. Statement: https://t.co/uyseZgJj7r— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 5, 2016
Gun violence is an epidemic. But day after day, tragedy after tragedy, the GOP has blocked even the smallest steps to #stopgunviolence.— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 5, 2016
I strongly support @POTUS’s action to #stopgunviolence. If Congress won’t step up to keep our kids safe, somebody else needs to start.— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 5, 2016
I applaud @POTUS taking action to #StopGunViolence.Will continue working for commonsense safety laws Ohioans support https://t.co/XTd5ntkVHb— Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) January 5, 2016
Pro Gun organizations like the National Rifle Association and Gun Owners of America argued that Obama's plan would not improve gun safety.
Expanded background checks wouldn’t have stopped recent gunmen, study finds https://t.co/tSELODOC82 #2A— NRA (@NRA) January 5, 2016
President Obama’s executive orders will do nothing to improve public safety. #2A #fact— NRA (@NRA) January 5, 2016
No other organization in the world has done more to promote firearm safety than the #NRA #2A #Obamapresser— NRA (@NRA) January 5, 2016
Funny how @POTUS invokes civil liberties while trying to restrict one of them. #2A— NRA (@NRA) January 5, 2016
Obama: “Can’t yell fire in a theatre.” Correct, but we don’t put muzzles on moviegoers. #nopriorrestraints— GunOwnersofAmerica (@GunOwners) January 5, 2016
The Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence tweeted their support for Obama's initiatives.
"Just 'cause it's hard, that's no excuse not to try." -@POTUS— Brady Campaign (@Bradybuzz) January 5, 2016
THANK YOU @POTUS for taking action to reduce gun violence! Say thanks by signing the card: https://t.co/hCwZFSGeYv pic.twitter.com/3rPJI715L2— Brady Campaign (@Bradybuzz) January 5, 2016
Celebrities like Amy Schumer tweeted their support of stronger gun control initiatives. Schumer became a spoken advocate of gun control in 2015 after three people were killed in a shooting during a screening of her movie Trainwreck.
Here are 7 actions you can take right now to help #StopGunViolence https://t.co/CgLZ749laD via @Everytown— Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) January 5, 2016
Thank you @POTUS for taking these steps to make us ALL safer. #StopGunViolence pic.twitter.com/6xtrTf6821— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 5, 2016
Thank you President Obama for your courageous leadership. Our communities are in desperate need to #StopGunViolence. https://t.co/cFCoiijQHk— Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) January 5, 2016
Thank you @POTUS for stepping up and taking action when Congress won’t. #StopGunViolence pic.twitter.com/v3M6pA6hLu— Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) January 5, 2016
It's a good day!! #chooselove Today @POTUS took historic action to help #StopGunViolence. Say you’re with him: https://t.co/gBpelmKeVy— Melissa Joan Hart (@MelissaJoanHart) January 5, 2016
Nicole Hockley, mother of Dylan Hockley, one of the victims killed in the Newtown shooting in Dec. 2012, expressed her support for Obama's initiatives.
I don't care that I have to wake up at 3am to catch a flight to DC.Very excited to be part of @POTUS executive actions to curb gun violence!— Nicole Hockley (@NicoleHockley) January 5, 2016
Mark Barden, a father of one of the victims in the Newtown shooting and the person who introduced President Obama at Tuesday's event, expressed his support for the president's initiatives. "Today, the President is doing what is in his power to reduce the unspeakable violence that stole our son from us," Barden wrote. "If we can take just one action that will prevent another child from dying the way he did, then we will do honor to the way he lived his life."