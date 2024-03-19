Prop 1: $6 billion ballot measure addressing homelessness still leading by slim margin

Ballots from the primary election are still being counted, but as of now, the votes in favor of Prop 1 hold a slim advantage.

LOS ANGELES -- Proposition 1 was an ambitious-albeit expensive-potential solution to the issues surrounding homelessness, mental health and substance abuse struggles in California.

Will it work? That remains to be seen.

But for supporters of the ballot measure, including Gov. Gavin Newsom, there's perhaps an even bigger question: Will it even get enough votes to become law in the first place?

"My hunch is that it's going to squeak by, but it's only a hunch," said Professor David Brady, who teaches at the School of Public Policy at University of California, Riverside.

Brady said that supporters of Prop 1 took a big chance in placing the measure on the March primary election, rather than waiting to place it on the November ballot.

"They rolled the dice," he said. "By putting the proposition on the spring primary calendar, you have much lower voter turnout; and lower voter turnout tends to be more affluent folks, and also more Republican people."

"And that was dangerous when you want to put forward an agenda item that maybe needs more working class or disadvantaged people voting."

As of Monday morning, Prop 1 was leading by the slimmest of margins: about 20,000 votes of the more than 7 million counted so far. That's a 50.1% to 49.9% lead.

Prop 1 would allow the state to authorize more than $6 billion in bonds that would be paid for out of the state's general fund.

Among other things, it would add approximately 11,000 beds across the state to help those with mental health issues or substance abuse problems.

"I have this sense that California voters are experiencing homelessness fatigue," said Brady. "We've voted on a number of ballot initiatives. We keep debating on what to do about it, and yet we perceive that homelessness is getting worse."