QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Aaron Rodgers is the MVP, question is who doesn’t vote for him

Big Ben's farewell

Raiders playoff chances

Derek Carr's game winning drives

Trey Lance's 2nd start

Start your starters?

Why Aaron Rodgers is the MVP

Reflections on John Madden

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Trent Dilfer joins Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football, and anything else in the football world.This week's topics include: