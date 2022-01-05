qba

QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Aaron Rodgers is the MVP, question is who doesn't vote for him

By
EMBED <>More Videos

QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Aaron Rodgers is the MVP, question is who doesn’t vote for him

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Trent Dilfer joins Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football, and anything else in the football world.

This week's topics include:

  • Big Ben's farewell
  • Raiders playoff chances
  • Derek Carr's game winning drives
  • Trey Lance's 2nd start
  • Start your starters?
  • Why Aaron Rodgers is the MVP
  • Reflections on John Madden
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    sportsfresnonflqba
    Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    QBA
    QB&A: How Fresno State can go 'from good to great' in 2022
    QB&A: How Jeff Tedford could help Jake Haener's development
    QB&A with Trent Dilfer: 'Withdrew his name' for Fresno State jobs
    QB&A: 'Deep seeded hate' for SJ State part of a real rivalry for FS
    TOP STORIES
    Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Merced County
    Evidence emerging that cloth masks are not effective against COVID
    Charges filed against driver accused in deadly DUI crash in Tulare
    Fresno police K9 fatally shot after biting officer
    Renters refused a refund after finding Airbnb unit full of trash
    Man found dead in Tulare County orchard
    PG&E blamed for massive Dixie Fire in Northern California
    Show More
    Rare case of 'flurona' - flu and coronavirus - reported in Israel
    Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
    Health officials prepare for possible booster recommendation for teens
    Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
    At-home COVID-19 testing kits to be distributed to students
    More TOP STORIES News