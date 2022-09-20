WATCH LIVE

QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Josh Allen in 'rare air' as great Primetime performer

Stephen Hicks Image
ByStephen Hicks via KFSN logo
35 minutes ago
Each week, Trent Dilfer joins Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football, and anything else in the football world.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to discuss topics such as "primetime" Josh Allen, Fresno State's injuries and a weekend full of comebacks in the NFL.

All topics include:

  • "Primetime" Josh Allen
  • Crazy NFL comebacks
  • Raiders blow biggest lead in team history
  • Why he likes the Dolphins
  • 49ers QB insurance policy paid off
  • Does Shanahan change the offense now?
  • Fresno State's injuries
  • Bulldogs chances to contend with big schools
