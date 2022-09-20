QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Josh Allen in 'rare air' as great Primetime performer
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to discuss topics such as "primetime" Josh Allen, Fresno State's injuries and a weekend full of comebacks in the NFL.
All topics include:"Primetime" Josh AllenCrazy NFL comebacksRaiders blow biggest lead in team historyWhy he likes the Dolphins49ers QB insurance policy paid offDoes Shanahan change the offense now?Fresno State's injuriesBulldogs chances to contend with big schools
