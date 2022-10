QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Bulldogs need new leaders to step up after UCONN loss

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Trent Dilfer joins Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football, and anything else in the football world. All topics include: 49ers recipie for success Concerns with Rams offense Bills impressive comeback win Raiders breakthrough, Carr running for 1st downs More Mahomes magic Tua + NFL concussions Bulldogs loss at UCONN + need for leaders

