This week's topics include:
QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Josh Allen is "one of 10 best players" in the NFL
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football, and anything else in the football world.
This week's topics include:
The culture change leading to last second Raider wins Derek Carr's "high flying" decision making How Josh Allen "outdueled the MVP" What's leading to success of the young quarterbacks Time to panic with Tom Brady? Fresno State's explosive offense Can Ronnie Rivers make it in the NFL?
This week's topics include:
QBA
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News