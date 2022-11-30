Preparations underway in Fresno County ahead of incoming storm

With the breezier conditions earlier this week, it's a sea of leaves everywhere you go.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The beautiful leaves can be an ugly nightmare for roads when the rain starts to fall.

Fresno Public Works Directors says mother nature is running a little behind schedule.

"This is more typical for November, it's been unusual to have the leaves still up at this time," says Fresno Public Works Director Scott Mozier.

Nearly a quarter of an inch of rain is expected in the Central Valley on Thursday.

Those clogged drains can easily lead to flooding and many other problems on the road.

That's why crews were working hard on Wednesday ahead of the storm.

The leaf pusher and street sweepers were in full effect in Northwest Fresno.

"With all of the railroad underpasses, all of the pumps have been checked and everything is ready to go for the storm," Mozier explains.

The public works' crews are not the only ones getting ready.

"It's a lot of leaves everywhere, it's just like running through a leave storm," says Joseph Lazarri, a Clovis resident.

Lazarri is taking matters into his own hands, but he made sure to check the weather and with the city first.

"I'm going to literally blow them out into the street because I checked with the street sweeper for Clovis and they are coming through really early tomorrow morning, so they just pick them up," Lazarri says.

The City of Clovis is also seeing its fair share of leaves.

They have their normal street-sweeping pattern every two weeks throughout the city, but have now had to deploy more crews to pick up leaves on the main streets.

Clovis Utilities Manager Rob Rush says it's helpful if residents do their part of cleaning up their leaves, putting them in the green waste bin, and recycling them.

He does not recommend residents blow them out in the street.

If it starts flooding near you, he suggests to reporting it to the city.

"Residents need to be aware of water in the street, even if it's pulling up, as long as it's moving down the gutter and continues to move, it's not a real problem. What they should definitely call the city for is when they see that water stop moving," says Rush.