Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers opens Hanford restaurant

EMBED <>More Videos

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers opens Hanford restaurant

HANFORD, Calif. -- A popular chicken fingers restaurant opens in Hanford on Wednesday.

Raising Cane's is located near the corner of 12th Avenue and Lacey Boulevard.

Around 170 employees were hired ahead of the grand opening, the most of any Raising Cane's restaurant.

RELATED: Raising Cane's to open location in north Fresno

On Tuesday, friends and family and some key community members were invited to have a free meal.

The Hanford location will offer a double drive-thru and double kitchen to reduce lines and wait times, officials said.

"What I'll say is quality is not complicated, and we prove it. So we do one thing, we just do it really well," said Chris Zygler, regional leader of restaurants.

RELATED: Raising Cane's to open Visalia, Tulare restaurants this summer

Raising Cane's started in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in 1996.

The restaurant has more than 40 locations in California. Officials said more will open soon along the Highway 99 corridor.

Report a correction or typo
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News