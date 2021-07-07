Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers opens Hanford restaurant

HANFORD, Calif. -- A popular chicken fingers restaurant opens in Hanford on Wednesday.Raising Cane's is located near the corner of 12th Avenue and Lacey Boulevard.Around 170 employees were hired ahead of the grand opening, the most of any Raising Cane's restaurant.On Tuesday, friends and family and some key community members were invited to have a free meal.The Hanford location will offer a double drive-thru and double kitchen to reduce lines and wait times, officials said."What I'll say is quality is not complicated, and we prove it. So we do one thing, we just do it really well," said Chris Zygler, regional leader of restaurants.Raising Cane's started in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in 1996.The restaurant has more than 40 locations in California. Officials said more will open soon along the Highway 99 corridor.