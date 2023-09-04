Person found at bottom of 100-foot ravine north of Los Angeles rescued after 5 days

Fire crews rescued a person from a pickup truck that was found at the bottom of a ravine north of Los Angeles that had been there for five days.

LOS ANGELES, California -- Fire crews rescued a person found trapped in a pickup truck at the bottom of a ravine north of Los Angeles that had been there for five days.

The Kern County Fire Department said the rescue happened Saturday morning off Comanche Point Road between East Arvin and Stallion Springs.

Crews found the person, who has not been identified, at the bottom of the 100-foot ravine then hoisted them to safety.

"The patient was injured and had been immobilized at the bottom of the ravine since Tuesday, August 29th," read a statement issued by KCFD.

The person was flown to a nearby hospital but the extent of his or her injuries has not yet been released.

This happened as hundreds of people traveled for Labor Day weekend. No other injuries were reported.

