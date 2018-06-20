REAL ESTATE

What will $700 rent you in Fresno, right now?

4302 E. Sierra Madre Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Fresno?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Fresno if you're on a budget of $700/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

839 N. Van Ness Ave. (Fresno High Roeding)




Listed at $700/month, this 600-square-foot studio is located at 839 N. Van Ness Ave.

The unit features carpeted floors, closet space, a stove and generous storage space. On-site management is offered as a building amenity. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is great for biking and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

5055 E. Belmont Ave. (Roosevelt)




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 5055 E. Belmont Ave. It's listed for $695/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, storage space and on-site management. In the unit, you can anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted floors, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and a patio. Bark alert: small dogs are allowed.

Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

104 N. Calaveras St. (Central)




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 104 N. Calaveras St. that's going for $675/month.

In the unit, you'll get both air conditioning and heating, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, large windows and granite countertops. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, outdoor space and parking. Animals are not permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

4302 E. Sierra Madre Ave. (Hoover)




Check out this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 4302 E. Sierra Madre Ave. It's also listed for $675/month.

Apartment amenities include carpeted floors, a stove, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. The building features on-site laundry, covered parking and on-site management. Pets are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
