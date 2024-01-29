Funerals continue for family members killed in Reedley

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Loved ones and community members are gathering to say goodbye to Billy and Darrell Bonds at the Reedley Cemetery Service Building.

The two, along with Guadalupe and Matthew Bonds, were killed earlier this month at a home on Church and Curtis.

Police found Guadalupe in the backyard of her home, along with Matthew's grandfather, Billy, and father Darrell.

Investigators then found Matthew inside a detached garage at his next-door neighbor's home.

On Saturday, a service was held at a Reedley Church for Guadalupe and Matthew Bonds.

Loved ones say they are still looking for answers.

Authorities previously arrested a 17-year-old boy for the murders.

He's due back in court next month.

The teen's mother and her boyfriend were arrested as accessories.