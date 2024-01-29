WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Funerals continue for family members killed in Reedley

KFSN logo
Monday, January 29, 2024 7:15PM
Funerals continue for family members killed in Reedley
Loved ones and community members are gathering to say goodbye to Billy and Darrell Bonds at the Reedley Cemetery Service Building.
KFSN

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Loved ones and community members are gathering to say goodbye to Billy and Darrell Bonds at the Reedley Cemetery Service Building.

The two, along with Guadalupe and Matthew Bonds, were killed earlier this month at a home on Church and Curtis.

Police found Guadalupe in the backyard of her home, along with Matthew's grandfather, Billy, and father Darrell.

Investigators then found Matthew inside a detached garage at his next-door neighbor's home.

On Saturday, a service was held at a Reedley Church for Guadalupe and Matthew Bonds.

RELATED: Family members say goodbye to Reedley murders victims Matthew & Guadalupe Bonds

Loved ones say they are still looking for answers.

Authorities previously arrested a 17-year-old boy for the murders.

He's due back in court next month.

The teen's mother and her boyfriend were arrested as accessories.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW