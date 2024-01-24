Search warrant served at Reedley home in connection to murders of 4 family members

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Reedley police executed a new search warrant as part of their investigation into the killings of four family members earlier this month.

Officers searched a home in the area of 13th and L streets on Tuesday.

The location is less than a mile from the homes where the bodies of Guadalupe, Billy, Darrell, and Matthew Bonds were discovered.

Police are not releasing what was found in the search but say it was to gather more evidence.

Authorities previously arrested a 17-year-old boy for the murders.

The teen's mother and her boyfriend were arrested as accessories and are expected in court later this month.

The murder suspect is due back in February.