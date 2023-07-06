Missing Reedley Police K9 found dead near Visalia

A reward is now being offered to help find a missing Reedley Police K9.

The non-profit Reedley Police Officers Association is now offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to Kona's safe return.

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Reedley Police K9 was found dead on Thursday night after he escaped from his Visalia home on the Fourth of July.

The Reedley Police Department says K9 officer Kona's body was found on Avenue 280 and Road 148, just outside of Visalia.

Officials say it appears that Kona was hit by a vehicle before he managed to crawl into a nearby orchard, where he later died.

Kona had an AirTag tracking device on him which fell off in the area where he was later found dead.

"Despite our best efforts, we were unable to provide the happy reunion we all wished for," the department wrote in a statement.

The California Highway Patrol will be working to figure out if a hit-and-run report will be taken in Kona's death.

Kona is one of two K9s in the department.

He was set to retire from police service this August.

