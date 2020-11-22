Coronavirus

FDA authorizes Regeneron's antibody cocktail for COVID-19

President Trump received the therapy while battling virus
The U.S Food and Drug Administration is authorizing Regeneron's antibody cocktail for some patients who test positive for COVID-19.

The FDA said Saturday that it's okay to give it to high-risk patients with mild or moderate symptoms.

RELATED: COVID-19 antibody test included when you donate blood at ABC7 Great Chicago Blood Drive

President Trump received the therapy when he was battling the coronavirus that has cost more than 250,000 Americans their lives.

RELATED: How President Trump's COVID-19 treatment is far different from what most American patients get

The cocktail contains two antibodies produced in a lab and can be given to patients who are newly infected.

Regeneron says it will have doses ready for 80,000 patients this month, and enough for a half-million more by the end of January.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfdaantibodycoronavirusu.s. & worldpresident donald trumpcovid 19
CORONAVIRUS
Teen jailed in Cayman Islands for breaking quarantine is back in U.S.
ICU capacities for Central California counties
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
Authorities searching for woman who went missing in Yosemite
Show More
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
More TOP STORIES News