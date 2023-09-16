Fresno receives $23M in funding to combat organized retail crime

This week, California made its largest-ever investment to combat the crimes by sending more than $267 million to local agencies.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This week, California made its largest-ever investment to combat the crimes by sending more than $267 million to local agencies.

During a press conference on Friday morning, law enforcement said there needs to be a statewide effort to combat retail crimes because they often see the people and groups committing these crimes move from city to city.

The agencies said they need resources at a local level to prevent thefts and the ability to prosecute the people involved to prevent repeat offenders.

Across the state, we've seen horrifying smash-and-grab videos at retail stores.

In some cases, retail workers have been attacked as thieves make off with merchandise.

In August, police said shoplifters set a display on fire at Kohl's in Sierra Vista Mall in Clovis.

"As we've all seen personally across our state in our country, brazen retail theft has seemingly become a normal, everyday occurrence," said Brooke Jenkins, San Francisco District Attorney.

State law enforcement agencies believe the goal is more than theft.

"They go in and flood a store and work in concert with each other to steal products and commodities. That commodity is often taken and put through a fencing operation," said Sean Duryee, California Highway Patrol Commissioner.

"This is often funding other criminal activity."

As the crimes become more methodical and dangerous, the calls on the state to take action are growing louder.

"We've got to create a situation in which this type of crime feels illegal because right now, frankly, it doesn't to a lot of people," said Scott Miller, Fresno Chamber of Commerce.

The Board of State and Community Corrections unanimously awarded the funds to 55 local law enforcement agencies across California, including agencies right here in the Central Valley.

Starting October 1, more than $23 million will be sent to Fresno over the next three years.

That money will be used to create the Fresno Metropolitan Area Organized Retail Task Force, a partnership between Fresno Police, Clovis Police, the Fresno County Probation Department, and the Fresno County District Attorney's Office.

In a statement, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said, quote:

"This money will be used to pay for additional police officers, equipment and technology in partnership with local businesses and drive theft down in our community. This is a huge win for our city and an investment in the growth of our agency."

At the Chamber of Commerce, the news is welcome, but there is a desire for more change.

"Hopefully, it'll lead to some policy changes in Sacramento as well," said Miller. "I mean, the fact that they're acknowledging the scope of the problem is a great first step, but we've got to be able to create some enforcement, some ability for local agencies to enforce on the low-level crimes."

The Coalinga Police Department is also getting more than $1.7 million in funding from the state.

Some of their and Fresno's funding will also be used to combat vehicle and catalytic converter thefts.

