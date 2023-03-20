Latest storm renews flood concerns in Valley, foothill communities

Here's a look at your Accuweather forecast from the ABC30 weather team.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The latest round in a relentless series of storms to hit Central California is fueling concerns over flooding in communities across the Valley and foothills.

A Flood Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for eastern parts of Fresno, Tulare and Kern counties.

A Winter Storm Warning by the NWS also issued for the Sierra Nevada starts Sunday through Wednesday.

Overflowing rivers and creeks have caused severe flooding in communities across Tulare County, including parts of Woodlake, Porterville, and Lindsay.

The ongoing flooding is threatening almost 20,000 structures across Tulare County as of Monday.

You can find the latest updates on the impacts of this latest storm, below:

Monday, March 20

3:00 pm

The Merced County Sheriff's Office has announced that an evacuation warning the evacuation warning for Newman and Stevinson area near George Hatfield State Park is still in effect.

1:16 pm

All entrances into Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks have been closed until further notice due to the ongoing winter storms.

Officials say Kings Canyon National Park is expected to remain closed through March.

Sequoia National Park will likely remain closed through at least April 15.

Crews are working to clear damage caused by the intense series of storms.

Sunday, March 19

4:02 pm

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation order for the north and south bank of the Tule River in Porterville, from Westwood Street, east to the area of the Plano Bridge.

This evacuation order does not include the south bank from Westwood Street, east to the bridge of State Route 65, or permanent structures with a designated address, other than those for which a previous evacuation order has been issued.

A temporary evacuation shelter has been set up at Porterville College, located at 100 E College Avenue.

7:08 am

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation order the communities of Alpaugh and Allensworth.

The evacuation order incudes all roads, avenues and access roads within both communities.

The current evacuation route at this time is to take Avenue 54 westbound to Virginia Avenue to 6th Avenue, take 6th Avenue northbound to Utica Avenue, Utica Avenue westbound to Interstate 5.

Northbound 6th Avenue is closed at Quebec, with other roadways becoming impacted by flood water. 6th Avenue southbound to Garces Highway is also covered in water.

Residents of Allensworth are recommended to take Palmer Avenue eastbound to Highway 43, Highway 43 southbound to Garces Highway, Garces Highway eastbound to Highway 99 northbound.

Officials urge people to stay clear of the waterways due to increased river flows.

Saturday, March 18

7:08 pm

An evacuation order has been downgraded to an evacuation warning for sections along the Tule River, from Richard L. Schafer Dam at Lake Success in Porterville, to the east side of Road 284.

The evacuation warning is now in effect from Schafer Dam, west on Avenue 146, to Road 284, south on Road 284 to the south side of the Tule River, from the south side of the Tule River to the Schafer Dam, and north along Schafer Dam to Avenue 146.

Officials are continuing to urge residents to be mindful of current and upcoming weather conditions.

