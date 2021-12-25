Shoppers hit the stores for last-minute Christmas shopping

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The clock is winding down for shoppers to check everything off their Christmas list.Many stores are closing their doors early so employees can spend time with their families.Some self-proclaimed procrastinators hit the stores early Friday morning to finish their holiday shopping and the whole family was involved."We're just Christmas shopping for family and friends," said Ryder Puentes.Target at the River Park Shopping Center was ready to welcome guests Friday morning, but management told Action News everything they had left was on the shelves.In the toy section, that meant in some cases, like the Lego aisle, there wasn't much.The gift cards, on the other hand, seemed to be a popular stop.Some shoppers said despite a few bare shelves, they got what they needed."Some chalk so we can destroy the neighborhood, some drunken buzzed games for the grown-ups," said Joe Williams.For those who didn't want to face the crowds, employees delivered their shopping bags straight to their vehicles outside."It's a lot easier, faster, more convenient just to drive up and have everything in my car, ready to go," said Javier Garza.Garza is from Kerman, and said he was finishing shopping for his wife."Last minute shopping, especially for my loved ones."Shoppers had the Christmas spirit on full display, whether it was in jammies or with antlers and a string of Christmas lights around their neck.Other families dressed up and visited Santa at River Park for Christmas Eve."It was nice, we took a whole bunch of pictures," said Greyson Cecil.But while they were there, they also decided to grab a few items before heading out."I was kind of thinking I was just going to do it after, since we see them after Christmas, but it worked out really perfect just to grab them today," said Janice Perez.Many stores are closing early Friday to allow employees to spend time with their family.Walmart and Kohl's close at 6 p.m.Best Buy closes at 7 p.m. and Target closes at 8 p.m.