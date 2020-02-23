armed robbery

Suspects on the loose after robbery at SE Fresno T-Mobile

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two suspects are on the loose after an armed robbery at a southeast Fresno T-Mobile store Saturday afternoon.

Authorities responded to a call just after 4:12 p.m. Saturday afternoon. They say two men, possibly homeless, walked inside the store and demanded electronics.

Officers say after the suspects fled the scene, they dropped a gun, but it turned out to be a replica gun. The gun was taken by police.

There were four clerks inside the store at the time of the robbery and no customers.

Authorities say the suspects were last seen heading east on Tulare Ave.
