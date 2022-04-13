Taking Action Together

International Ag Robotics Forum hosted at Fresno State

By
EMBED <>More Videos

International Ag Robotics Forum hosted at Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A robot called "Orio" precisely navigates fields and orchards for farmers who need to weed or seed their acreage.

The French company Naio Technologies figures Valley farmers are ready to make use of this GPS technology.

"It's a future that we've already made existing, so now we're going to take another step, scale our fleet of robots and be able to not just operate one robot, but several robots per operator," says Naio Technologies Weeding Services Director Geraldine Hirschy.

Fresno State hosted an international ag robotics forum to help growers connect with tech startups.

"It's a really watershed moment," says Walt Duflock with Western Growers. "It's all this coming together of the ag problem around labor. We don't have enough of it. It costs too much and we need automation to help solve that."

Farmers say it's become more difficult to keep a steady workforce.

Tech companies haven't figured out how to harvest delicate fruit, but robotic units are already being used to disc fields, plant crops and spray fertilizer or herbicide - without a driver inside the tractor.

Blue White Robotics retrofits tractors to make them autonomous.

"What we are creating are tractors that are available 24-7," says Yanir Ariav.

Verdant Robotics of Los Banos has built systems that not only identify crops for specific treatment but they can also be designed to zap weeds with lasers.

In October, Fresno State will host a three-day event focused on automation solutions on the farm.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresnotaking action togethertractor traileragriculturefarming
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TAKING ACTION TOGETHER
Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce looking to help businesses
Clovis architect firm aims to provide housing for farmworkers
Housing Watch: Big spike in home prices in Los Banos
Volunteers work to clean up illegal dump sites in Coalinga
TOP STORIES
Visalia man found guilty for murdering girlfriend in 2019
Suspect could be released despite repeated DUI, Kerman father killed
Deputies investigating suspicious death in Pixley
29 hurt in NYC subway shooting; Person of interest identified
Fresno Fire seeing increase in calls in 2022
Gilbert Gottfried dead at 67 after long illness, family says
Redding woman Sherri Papini admits she faked 2016 kidnapping
Show More
US inflation jumped 8.5% in past year, highest since 1981
Shooting suspect rams Fresno police officers' car during chase
PD: UC Merced officer arrested for stalking and domestic violence
Fresno man arrested for parents' murders, 5th similar case in 6 months
Donations needed to help treat abandoned puppies with parvo
More TOP STORIES News