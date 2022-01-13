Housing Watch

Housing Watch: New luxury apartment complex opens in northeast Fresno

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Housing Watch: New luxury apartment complex opens in NE Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Rock Ranch at Alluvial and Chestnut in northeast Fresno is the latest entry into the luxury apartment market, which Adam Goldfarb says has seen an increase in demand.

The lights and doors are programmable.

"You can either put your phone up and open your door, you can use an old school key or you can put in a punch pad," he said.

Goldfarb is Chief Operating Officer of Manco Abbott, which manages this property and dozens of others.

Sixteen duplexes separated from the complex were the first units to be taken.

They rent for $2,600 a month.

"They could afford the houses, a couple of them are building houses and they're waiting for them to be done," Goldfarb said. "If someone moves into Fresno, they don't know where to move. They'll want to rent for a year."

Construction Isn't even finished on the 176-unit complex but it is already 50% full.

"We're moving people in as soon as the apartments are available," Goldfarb said.

Luxury complexes have helped raise the area's average rent, though prices have gone down 3% since September.

Still, Rob Warnock of ApartmentList.com says rent in Fresno has gone up 16.5% in a year.

"If we use March 2020 as kind of the start of the pandemic for our purposes, prices in Fresno are a little over 23% higher than they were," he said.

Warnock says Fresno ranks 26th out of 100 big cities when it comes to rent increases.

"Everywhere else that ranks higher than Fresno are in Arizona, Florida and Nevada," he said.

One-bedroom apartments at Rock Ranch start at $1,900 a month.

But Goldfarb says this complex constructed by Ginder Development fills a need in Fresno and residents are drawn in by amenities which include a clubhouse, rec room and workout areas.

"I think we're competitive in the market and obviously have rented a lot of them, so there's definitely a demand for high-quality products," he said.

Rock Creek actually competes with other complexes Manco Abbott manages, but Goldfarb says it doesn't appear the new place has taken away residents from those complexes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenfresnotaking action togetherapartmenthousing watch
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSING WATCH
Mortgage interest rates to rise in 2022, experts say
Fresno seeing spike in residents looking to move from SAC, data shows
Multiple complaints filed towards CA real estate investment company
Some Valley families still struggling to find affordable housing
TOP STORIES
3 kids found dead in apartment in Merced County, deputies say
Bill aimed at targeting convicted fentanyl dealers fails to pass
Deputies searching for man in connection to Fresno Co. double murder
Omicron wave forces emergency changes for local ambulances, hospitals
Bicyclist hit and killed by truck in NE Fresno, police say
Which face mask is best to wear? Health officials weigh in
Man arrested for domestic violence shooting at Clovis smoke shop
Show More
Unemployment rate drops 1.5% in Fresno County in 2021
2 killed in motorcycle crash in Merced County
Man shot during home invasion in Orosi
CDC says it will update mask 'information'
Semi-truck slams into train in southeast Fresno
More TOP STORIES News