Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis makes campaign stop in the Valley

COALINGA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis visited the Valley on Monday as he seeks the GOP nomination in the race to become the nation's next president.

Since Memorial Day, DeSantis has been touring the country as he hopes to secure the nomination in the 2024 Presidential Election.

After a stop in Sacramento on Monday morning, the Florida governor met with voters at a private event at Harris Ranch Resort in Coalinga.

DeSantis was ushered out the back door by security and law enforcement, but attendees were eager to speak about the visit.

William Bourdeau works with Harris Farms and is Chairman of the Board for the California Water Alliance.

He said DeSantis's military career and leadership in Florida make him an appealing candidate.

"He understands like Florida, California is a vibrant agricultural economy and we need to be able to produce our own food in the event that people aren't willing to provide us with it," said Bourdeau.

Bourdeau said the Republican spoke on a variety of topics but didn't necessarily detail action plans. He did say DeSantis touched on agricultural issues such as access to water in the state.

"He did talk about making sure that the policies aren't just pandering to the environmentalists, but he said he's very supportive of the environment and addressed the issues that they have like the Everglades, but he wants to make sure it's only pandering that he actually addresses the issues and solves the problems," said Bourdeau.

Fresno County Democratic Party leaders disagree with that sentiment.

"There's nothing I've read or heard about him that causes me to believe that he knows anything about agriculture, or it's an attorney," said David Rowell, Fresno County Democratic Party. "He he's not a farmer."

David Rowell said the governor doesn't have much of a shot at winning in the state. He thinks the Florida governor is well aware of that and that's why he chose to have private fundraising events.

"Usually when somebody does a private event, it's because they do raise money. It's a fundraiser, you know," said Rowell. "He also, I'm sure it's taking notice of the fact that he's unlikely to get much of a turnout, so hold a rally, and only 10 people show up. That's pretty embarrassing."

Attendees at the event hope this isn't the only presidential candidate we see in the lead-up to elections.

"I do think he's a strong candidate for president," said Bourdeau. "It's early and I think we should look at everybody and give everybody an opportunity and I think he did well."

This was DeSantis's first visit to the state since he admitted to sending dozens of migrants to Sacramento.

The Califonia Attorney General's Office is investigating if that move was legal and whether or not to press criminal charges or a civil complaint against DeSantis.