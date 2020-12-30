society

California student's mural honors frontline healthcare workers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new mural in the state capital is honoring the frontline healthcare workers who are tirelessly treating COVID-19 patients.

The colorful work of art in Sacramento is called "Essential Heroes." It shows four medical workers wearing protective gear on the side of a building in the downtown area.

RELATED: Toddler paints to help healthcare workers
The artist behind the piece is a graduate of Sacramento State.

She said she wanted to honor those on the frontlines now more than ever, as a second surge of COVID cases impacts state hospitals.

RELATED: Called to Care: Local artist paints mural in honor of Fresno's doctors and nurses
EMBED More News Videos

Healthcare workers at St. Agnes Medical Center will have a bit of a boost when they pull into work, thanks to a local artist.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysacramentocaliforniasocietynursesmural artssacramento
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIETY
Action News Morning Update
Powerball now $640M and Mega Millions reaches $750M
Visalia motel converted into housing for homeless
Wife sees husband's decline from COVID-19 through FaceTime
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
Vice President Mike Pence visits Naval Air Station Lemoore
70-year-old man killed in crash in Fresno County, police say
36-year-old man arrested after standoff with Madera County deputies
Local woman opens cottage home business centered around vegan food
Show More
Potential planned power shutoffs could impact Valley residents on Monday
Second Lady Karen Pence speaks with military spouses at NAS Lemoore
City of Fresno launches new initiative to keep streets clean
Woman's home shot at in northwest Fresno, police say
Mariposa Co. Sheriff's Office warning community of phone scam
More TOP STORIES News