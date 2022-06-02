Naval Air Station Lemoore

Sailor hospitalized after injury while working at NAS Lemoore, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A sailor has been hospitalized after being injured while working at Naval Air Station Lemoore Wednesday evening.

Officials say the sailor was working on a jet when the injury happened.

They were taken to the hospital and officials have not said the extent of their injuries.

NAS Lemoore has started an investigation into the incident.
