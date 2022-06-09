Police investigating burglary at popular central Fresno sandwich shop

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Workers at a popular sandwich shop in central Fresno spent the morning cleaning up after a break-in.Police say they received a call about a burglary shortly before 5:30 Wednesday morning at Sam's Italian Deli and Market on North First Street.When officers arrived, they found a broken window and say several snack items had been stolen.At this time, they don't have a suspect and are asking anyone with information to contact police.